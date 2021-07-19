$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.56.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.14. 36,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,655. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.45. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $142.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

