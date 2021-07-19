12,902 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

NYSE PLTR opened at $21.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, President Alexander D. Moore sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $495,152.00. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,249,856 shares of company stock valued at $167,248,706. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

