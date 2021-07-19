1,499,298 Shares in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,499,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth about $12,375,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth about $3,465,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth about $7,920,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth about $4,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMII opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

