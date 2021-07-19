16,682 Shares in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amyris by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amyris by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 91,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Amyris by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 67,790 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Amyris by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 27,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Amyris by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amyris alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $13.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74. Amyris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.