185,000 Shares in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

COUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 49,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,935,981.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,605,912.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Leah F. Belsky sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $326,141.84. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,900,393.

COUR opened at $38.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. Analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.