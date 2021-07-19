18,731 Shares in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 23,519 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 0.4% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 155,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

