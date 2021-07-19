1stdibs.Com (DIBS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ: DIBS):

7/6/2021 – 1stdibs.Com is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – 1stdibs.Com is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – 1stdibs.Com is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – 1stdibs.Com is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – 1stdibs.Com is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – 1stdibs.Com is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,184. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

