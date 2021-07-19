$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to report $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the lowest is $2.20 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $7.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $7.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.63.

OSK stock opened at $116.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.04. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total value of $2,570,547.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,940 shares of company stock worth $10,090,648. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

