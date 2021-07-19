$2.27 Million in Sales Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will report $2.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $14.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.56 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $14.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

YMTX stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $100.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.20. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMTX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

