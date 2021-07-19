$2.52 Million in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report $2.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.54 million and the lowest is $2.48 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 581.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $6.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 million to $7.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.29 million, with estimates ranging from $19.83 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.06. 624,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,370,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $16,974,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,898,000 after buying an additional 400,137 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,336,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,006,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after buying an additional 390,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

