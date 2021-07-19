200,000 Shares in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) Purchased by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities makes up 0.2% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $44,112,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP grew its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 467,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:PACE opened at $9.94 on Monday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.