$202.80 Million in Sales Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce sales of $202.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.60 million and the highest is $206.00 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $207.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $809.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.20 million to $815.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.