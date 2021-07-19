225,000 Shares in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:STPK) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:STPK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,981,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth $1,429,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Star Peak Energy Transition by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Star Peak Energy Transition by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,044,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,757,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000.

In other Star Peak Energy Transition news, Director Michael C. Morgan acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

STPK stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

About Star Peak Energy Transition

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

