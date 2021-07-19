23,416 Shares in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Arrival as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARVL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival during the first quarter worth about $84,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Arrival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000.

NASDAQ:ARVL opened at $13.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76. Arrival has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $37.18.

ARVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Arrival in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Arrival Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

