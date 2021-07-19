23,648 Shares in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,674,000 after purchasing an additional 157,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after buying an additional 60,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Otter Tail by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 36,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.39. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OTTR shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Otter Tail currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

