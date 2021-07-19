$241.34 Million in Sales Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report sales of $241.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.02 million. Abiomed reported sales of $164.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.25.

Shares of ABMD traded down $5.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $312.14. 2,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,385. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CEO Joseph Riccelli sold 110,397 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $32,015.13. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

