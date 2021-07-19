$268.28 Million in Sales Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will announce sales of $268.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $294.04 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $804.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $43.22 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

