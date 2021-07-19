$27.59 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will report $27.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.98 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $9.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 182.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $119.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.98 million to $119.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $139.82 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $145.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.49. 429,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,766. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.