$28.33 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report $28.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.50 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $22.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $141.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.52 million to $151.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $289.07 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.

HRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of HRTX stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,852. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.67. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $24,691,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 419.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 839,815 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,203,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

