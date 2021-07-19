28,824 Shares in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PACXU opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.32. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.02.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

