29,604 Shares in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITAC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $7,532,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITAC opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

