$3.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will announce sales of $3.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.84 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $15.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $16.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.13 billion to $18.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.58.

APTV traded down $2.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.17. 1,560,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,986. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $76.18 and a 12-month high of $160.53.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,660 shares of company stock worth $8,594,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after buying an additional 2,428,351 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,134,000 after purchasing an additional 613,672 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.