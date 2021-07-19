$30.47 Million in Sales Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to report sales of $30.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the highest is $30.80 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year sales of $127.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $128.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $150.65 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $152.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTRS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. 2,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,977. BTRS has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.70.

In other BTRS news, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clare Hart purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth $141,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

