3,358 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,957,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,700,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,343,000 after acquiring an additional 230,276 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,980,000 after purchasing an additional 219,736 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $224.01 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

