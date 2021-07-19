3,384 Shares in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $165.19 on Monday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $177.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.54.

