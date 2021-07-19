$342.63 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will post $342.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $352.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $333.27 million. SLM reported sales of $348.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. upped their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,396. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06. SLM has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SLM by 355.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,553,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,231,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,532,000.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.