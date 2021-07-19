3,444 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $582,273,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $539,986,000 after purchasing an additional 789,874 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,585 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,739. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.