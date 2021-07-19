36,028 Shares in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRTX. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

HRTX opened at $12.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.67. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

