4,110 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,709,000 after buying an additional 68,675 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.50. The stock had a trading volume of 236,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,203,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $593.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

