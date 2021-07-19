425,000 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,654,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.43. 21,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,361. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

