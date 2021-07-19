44 Wealth Management LLC Buys 290 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.56.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $141.33 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $142.94. The company has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.45.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

