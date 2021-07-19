44 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.10.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $57.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

