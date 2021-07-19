44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,274 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $118.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.18. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $73.21 and a 1 year high of $120.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

