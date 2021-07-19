44 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

