450,000 Shares in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Bought by One Fin Capital Management LP

One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,271,000. Triumph Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $9,285,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 590.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 170,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 145,759 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,115,000 after purchasing an additional 557,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

NYSE TGI opened at $17.43 on Monday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.24.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

