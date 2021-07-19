$471.04 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to post $471.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $469.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $475.00 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $403.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 103.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.24. 7,578,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,661,310. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

