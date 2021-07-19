49,718 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Purchased by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises 2.7% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.99. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,580. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.