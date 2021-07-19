50,000 Shares in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENVIU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,514,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,788,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,164,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,011,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,283,000.

Get Environmental Impact Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:ENVIU opened at $10.18 on Monday. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.