$507.61 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will announce sales of $507.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $505.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $510.22 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $344.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,993 shares of company stock worth $1,885,366. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,581 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,898 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $45.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

