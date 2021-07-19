544,341 Shares in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 544,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRSRU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

PRSRU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.