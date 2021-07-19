5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives C$5.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.21.

VNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark raised their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian lowered their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 100,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$290,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,742,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,052,670. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$112,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$210,675. In the last quarter, insiders bought 169,300 shares of company stock worth $488,697.

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$2.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.95. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.51 and a 12 month high of C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$219.02 million and a P/E ratio of 74.72.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$59.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.1605776 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

