6,014 Shares in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $111.55 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.28.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRTX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.89.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy acquired 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,920.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,367 shares of company stock worth $4,982,087 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.