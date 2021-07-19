$614.89 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will announce $614.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $605.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $639.30 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $479.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

In related news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.26. 856,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.31. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

