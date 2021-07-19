6,738 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

NYSE ETR opened at $104.72 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.