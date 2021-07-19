$74.57 Million in Sales Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to announce $74.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.14 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $47.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $307.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.64 million to $308.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $425.73 million, with estimates ranging from $411.38 million to $440.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on FVRR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FVRR traded up $13.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.62. The stock had a trading volume of 613,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,812. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Fiverr International has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $336.00.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

