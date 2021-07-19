748,500 Shares in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 748,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,248,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.84% of Porch Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,209,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $55,755,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,140,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,388,000. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $233,880.00. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCH traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.79. 962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.12. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. Research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.