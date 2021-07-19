$768.18 Million in Sales Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will announce $768.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $2.15 billion. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $31.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,378%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.57 billion to $20.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

