7,824 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $73.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.78 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.12.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.