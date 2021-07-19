800,000 Shares in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Purchased by Diameter Capital Partners LP

Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,960,000. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition makes up approximately 0.8% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned 1.05% of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 1,680.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

BOAC opened at $9.85 on Monday. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

