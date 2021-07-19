83,181 Shares in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Acquired by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 83,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Cloopen Group accounts for about 0.0% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAAS. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. 20.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RAAS opened at $5.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.44. Cloopen Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40).

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

